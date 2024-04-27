Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $445,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 10,524.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $83.79 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

View Our Latest Report on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.