Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,992,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 421.88%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

