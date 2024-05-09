Critical Review: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dialight and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialight N/A N/A N/A Hayward 8.25% 9.46% 4.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Dialight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hayward shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialight N/A N/A N/A $0.24 7.00 Hayward $992.45 million 3.14 $80.69 million $0.36 40.31

This table compares Dialight and Hayward’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than Dialight. Dialight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hayward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dialight and Hayward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialight 0 0 0 0 N/A Hayward 0 4 1 0 2.20

Hayward has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Hayward’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hayward is more favorable than Dialight.

Summary

Hayward beats Dialight on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and NSF linear; and wallpacks/bulkheads products. The company also provides lighting products for control systems and obstruction solutions. In addition, it offers signals and components, such as panel mount and circuit board indicators; and traffic, vehicle, and rail products. It serves heavy industry, pulp and paper, power generation, and oil and gas sectors. Dialight plc was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

