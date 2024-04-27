10,243 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,243 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in eBay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after buying an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.