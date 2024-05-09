YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $40.70. YETI shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 1,247,590 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

YETI Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

