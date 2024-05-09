Reviewing CaliberCos (CWD) and The Competition

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CaliberCos to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million -$12.70 million -1.36 CaliberCos Competitors $1.41 billion $3.67 million 52.77

CaliberCos’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos Competitors 256 1225 1178 34 2.37

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CaliberCos and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 14.41%. Given CaliberCos’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CaliberCos has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -13.97% -17.17% -3.96% CaliberCos Competitors -137.57% 0.52% 1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CaliberCos rivals beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

CaliberCos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.