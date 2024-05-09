Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.71. 317,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,359. The firm has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

