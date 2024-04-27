Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in F5 by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in F5 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.93 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

