Bfsg LLC Sells 24,591 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,591 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aegon Stock Up 1.2 %

Aegon stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.