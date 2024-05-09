Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
