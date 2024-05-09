Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Trading Down 19.5 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $648.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $3,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cryoport by 28.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 298,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.