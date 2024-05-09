Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1231 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Wienerberger Trading Down 1.1 %
Wienerberger stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.
About Wienerberger
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wienerberger
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.