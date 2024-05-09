American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

American States Water Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AWR opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

