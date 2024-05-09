Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Flywire stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -191.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. Flywire has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $35.80.
In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
