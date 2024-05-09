Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 148.93% from the company’s previous close.

DVAX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -194.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.