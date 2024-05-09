Conflux Price Reaches $0.21 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $847.76 million and $27.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,212.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.83 or 0.00733363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00133588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00063116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00213902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00102188 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,998,239,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,035,763,697 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,998,153,254.19 with 3,948,153,245.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21224624 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $30,520,275.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

