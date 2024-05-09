HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 191.73% from the stock’s current price.

AQST has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $280.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.95. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 3,642,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

