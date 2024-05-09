Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at TD Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.7 %

EXPD stock opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.