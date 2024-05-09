Corbion Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Corbion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Corbion has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

