Corbion Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Corbion Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Corbion has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.
About Corbion
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corbion
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.