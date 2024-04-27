Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $378,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Crocs Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.40 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $146.79. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

