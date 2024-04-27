Brompton Energy Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ESP)

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Brompton Energy Split Price Performance

Brompton Energy Split stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. Brompton Energy Split has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$182.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34.

Brompton Energy Split Company Profile

Espial Group Inc develops and markets computer software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides software solutions that enable video service providers, including cable multiple-system, telecommunications, satellite, and other network operators to deploy video services for various screens, such as TVs, tablets, PCs, and mobile phones.

