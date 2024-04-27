Brompton Energy Split Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ESP)

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Brompton Energy Split Price Performance
Brompton Energy Split stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. Brompton Energy Split has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$182.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34.
Brompton Energy Split Company Profile
