Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 383,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in FOX by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.21 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.