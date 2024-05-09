Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 98,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,223,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

EPD stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

