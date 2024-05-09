Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Open Lending Stock Up 1.8 %

LPRO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 329,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,941. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $674.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,654,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.