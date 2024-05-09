Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,054 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.