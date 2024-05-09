CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CVS Health by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,341,000 after acquiring an additional 698,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,325,000 after acquiring an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,379,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

