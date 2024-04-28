County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

County Line Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYLC remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,032. County Line Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

