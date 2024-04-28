Short Interest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Grows By 116.0%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,700 shares, a growth of 116.0% from the March 31st total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ALUR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.92. 43,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Allurion Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allurion Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $14,868,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

