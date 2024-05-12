New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$1.05. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 4,105 shares trading hands.

New Zealand Energy Stock Up 31.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

