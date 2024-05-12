Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

GILT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 166,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $318.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

