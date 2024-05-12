JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 1,756,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

