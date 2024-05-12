Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $192.38

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.38 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.62). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.53), with a volume of 218,636 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.02) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.40 ($2.82).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYNT

Synthomer Stock Performance

Synthomer Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.45. The firm has a market cap of £459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78.

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.