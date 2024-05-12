Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $36.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 245,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,578. The company has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.26. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

