Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,127 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

