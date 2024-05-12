Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.02

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €47.02 ($50.56) and traded as high as €49.85 ($53.60). Basf shares last traded at €49.84 ($53.59), with a volume of 1,288,317 shares trading hands.

Basf Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,626.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

