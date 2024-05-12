Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.49 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. 2,014,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,950. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

