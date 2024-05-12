Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.51

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.51 and traded as high as C$52.34. Enbridge shares last traded at C$51.67, with a volume of 12,325,281 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8096045 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.