FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get FOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.24. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 38.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.