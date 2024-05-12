China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.54 and traded as high as C$8.99. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 18,936 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.54.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$97.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

