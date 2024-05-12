iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.98. 3,485,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,800. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

