Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 41,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 60,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 751,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.93. 2,200,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.