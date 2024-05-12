Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.99

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.99 and traded as high as $48.67. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 16,637 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $167.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at $373,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

