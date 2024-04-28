My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0544 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $58,770.40 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011644 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.