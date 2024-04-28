Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 41,111 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.