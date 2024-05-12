12,609 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Arko by 24.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Arko’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

