Iams Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

