5,092 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Bought by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.