5,092 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Bought by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
