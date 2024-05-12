CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.35 on June 26th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.
CRH Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:CRH opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. CRH has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
