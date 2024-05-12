CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.35 on June 26th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. CRH has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

