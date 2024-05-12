Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 86.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Playtika by 185.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

View Our Latest Report on PLTK

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.