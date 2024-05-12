Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.85% from the company’s current price.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.